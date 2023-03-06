After being booked over ‘false messages’, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai targets DMK’s ‘double role’

A day after Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai was booked on charges of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups by the state police, he hit back at the ruling DMK. The state police’s Cyber Crime wing had registered a case against him on Sunday for his tweet accusing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders of making derogatory comments against North Indians.

On his part, Annamalai issued a statement saying he had only asked whether Chief Minister M K Stalin will put an end to the hate campaigns against workers with the good intention to protect migrant labourers. However, he said the ruling party had diverted the issue and filed a case against him.

The BJP leader pointed out that the chief minister’s son and minister Udhaynidhi Stalin wore Hindi Theriyathu Poda (I don’t know Hindi) t-shirt and shared them on social media with a political vendetta. He also talked about DMK MP Kanimozhi who he said had lodged a fake complaint claiming authorities at an airport spoke to her in Hindi. The DMK had started this hatred against those from North India, he alleged.

Annamalai’s remarks came after the DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi issued a statement in the party mouthpiece, Murasoli, accusing BJP leaders of spreading rumours about migrant labourers. Bharathi said BJP leaders cannot stomach the appreciation of Stalin’s able government by national leaders and their request that the Tamil Nadu chief minister guide the nation.

Bharathi added since the workers from other states did not fall for the fake propaganda peddled by “half-baked politician” Annamalai, the BJP leader issued a statement attempting to divert attention from the issue and claiming that the current situation is due to the DMK’s stand against Hindi. However, she said, the DMK has only opposed the imposition of Hindi and is not against any language. It has not resorted to any hatred against any Hindi-speaking population, she added.

Responding to Bharathi, Annamalai claimed the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Tamil a compulsory language in schools in the state.

The BJP leader added it was only after the issue of the migrant labourers was raised in the assemblies in other states, the DMK government had taken measures to protect migrant labourers out of fear.

“Bharathi is claiming I am playing a double role. In fact, it is the DMK which is playing a double role and is capable of playing even 20 roles,” Annamalai said.

Referring to an alleged clash that took place in Tirupur, he claimed the police did not initiate any action and hence CBI should conduct a probe and find out why there was a delay in investigating the issue.

He was referring to two videos allegedly showing migrant workers being beaten up in Tamil Nadu, which went recently viral on social media. The state police have since then dismissed the videos as “false” and “mischievous”. Stalin and his counterparts in Jharkhand and Bihar, Nitish Kumar and Hemant Soren respectively, have taken note of the developments. Officials from Jharkhand and Bihar have visited the state and talked to migrant labourers.

The state police have been registering cases against those spreading false information about migrant workers being attacked in the state. The Tiruppur police, which had set up a separate cell to address the grievances of the migrant workers, said they have received over 600 calls so far in this regard but none of them was distress calls and that they are providing support to the workers.

Meanwhile, a team of Bihar officials who visited the factories in Tiruppur on Sunday said they were satisfied with the measures taken by the state government and the district administration to build confidence and allay the fears of the migrant workers.