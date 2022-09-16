Body of Tamil Nadu man found dead in Kuwait brought back, wife alleges torture by employer

R Muthukumaran, a 43-year-old man who hails from Lakshmangudi near Koothanallur Taluk in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district, was allegedly found dead within four days after he landed in Kuwait for work. His body was brought back on Friday.

Gingee K S Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare, said he was shocked to hear that Muthukumaran was attacked leading to his death.

Vidhya, his wife, said she had asked him to approach the Indian Embassy and take steps to come back home. (Twitter/@kalaivanandmk) Vidhya, his wife, said she had asked him to approach the Indian Embassy and take steps to come back home. (Twitter/@kalaivanandmk)

Addressing reporters Friday at the Tiruchirapalli airport where Muthukumaran’s body was brought in onboard a Srilankan Airlines flight from Kuwait, the Masthan said people who wish to move abroad for work should verify the details of the agency and the place of work to avoid incidents like these and register with the Commissionerate for Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils to help them in case of any issue.

On September 15, Rajya Sabha MP and DMK’s NRI wing secretary Mohamed Abdulla took to Twitter and shared a letter he had received from the Ambassador of India, Kuwait, where it was mentioned that the mortal remains of Muthukumaran will reach Tiruchirapalli Friday.

In the letter he wrote to the Embassy, the MP had requested them to render the needful support on his alleged murder case.

Muthukumaran is survived by his wife Vidhya and two sons. Earlier on Tuesday, the family members alongside the residents of Koradacherry took out a rally demanding justice for Muthukumaran. They submitted a memorandum to Tiruvarur district Collector B Gayathri Krishnan.

According to Ayyapan Sambasivam, a close relative of the deceased, over 2,000 people work in gulf countries from the Koothanallur taluk. Muthukumaran had engaged in a vegetable trade. Since his business got dull and in order to earn more money to secure the future of his children, he had decided to go to Kuwait for work.

Advertisement

“He received the job through a recognised manpower agent. He landed in Kuwait on September 3. On September 7, within four days of his work, he was murdered. We came to know about his death on September 9. The Kuwait Embassy had informed (one) Mohammed Ali, who works in Kuwait and had come to his residence in neighbouring Budamangalam village, to inform our family about his death,” Ayyapan noted.

In her petition to the Ministry of External Affairs, on September 12, Muthukumaran’s husband Vidhya had said that Muthukumaran called her two days after reaching Kuwait. She claimed that on the morning of September 6, when she spoke to him over the phone, Muthukumaran had informed her that he is being harassed and been tortured.

Vidhya said she had asked him to approach the Indian Embassy and take steps to come back home. She added that since that night (September 6), Muthukumaran’s phone was switched off and she wasn’t able to contact him further.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the family claimed that Muthukumaran was deployed for a different work from what he was promised by the agent. “He told me that he doesn’t like the work. He was denied food and other basic requirements. He said that they (agent) promised him office work but when he got there, they forced him to work in the desert,” Vidhya said.

She added, “He told me not to call him unless he calls as his owners had asked him not to make any phone calls. They beat him to death. When he was speaking to one of his friends, his phone was snatched by them. I came to know about his death two days later. He had informed the agent that he doesn’t like the work and wants to contact the Indian Embassy. But she (agent) told him not to approach the Embassy and said she would take steps to bring him back home.”

Vidhya urged the state and central governments to take necessary steps to help their family.