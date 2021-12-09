Board exams will be conducted in Tamil Nadu, reaffirms school education minister

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has reaffirmed that board exams will be conducted for class 10 and 12 students in the state. He said as per norms, before the board exams, the first revision exams will be conducted in January and the second revision exams in March.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, Anbil said a decision on conducting the board exams in April or May will be taken depending on the Covid-19 situation and on the progress of the syllabus in schools.

“There is no possibility to cancel the board exams. We are firm on conducting them. Students need to prepare for the first revision exams in January, It will take place post Pongal festival. The second revision exams will take place in March,” Anbil said.

A week ago, he said that extra classes will be conducted to complete the remaining portions as schools were shut due to the incessant rains in the state.

Commenting on the recent sexual harassment complaints raised by the students, Anbil said students should come forward and raise complaints without any fear. He said they can dial the helpline numbers or approach teachers for help.

Further, he added that they are discussing measures like appointing experts at schools to offer counseling. Stern action will be taken against those who have committed the crime, but at the same time, no innocent teacher should be affected by false allegations, the minister said.

On the New Education Policy (NEP), which had created a stir in the state over some time, Anbil said the aspects of it which will be beneficial for the students of the state will be considered.