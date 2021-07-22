BMC re-invites expression of interest to run temporary monsoon shelter homes

On July 20, the BMC sought responses from NGO's and other agencies, who run temporary monsoon shelter homes at 14 location across the city. (File)

After receiving poor response for setting up temporary monsoon shelter homes for the homeless in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has re-invited the Expression of Interest (EOI) for appointing agencies.

On July 20, the BMC had sought responses from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other agencies who run temporary monsoon shelter homes at 14 locations across the city. Earlier, officials from the BMC said they received responses from 11 organisations, which was not enough to run the shelter homes.

The BMC invited the EOI for this first time to build temporary monsoon shelters on May 29. Recently, the civic body had told the Bombay High Court that they were making adequate arrangements to provide shelters to homeless during the challenging monsoon season.

An official from the Planning Department said, “We have spaces where they can be shifted but to run these shelter homes we need agencies. We are hoping that the agencies can be appointed as soon as possible.”

However, several activists have slammed the civic body over the delay in setting up monsoon shelter homes. Activist Brijesh Arya of Homeless Collective said that by the time the BMC appoints agencies, there will be no more rains.

“The BMC should have started the process in February or March, ” he said.