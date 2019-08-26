Blast near temple pond at Kancheepuram: One dead, five injured

An explosion in a temple pond at Manampathi in Kancheepuram district left one dead and five others injured late Sunday afternoon.

The explosion took place a little after 3 pm at an unused pond behind the Gangai Amman temple at Manampathi. According to the police, six workers, who were part of a private team employed to desilt the temple pond, discovered a device on the pond bed while working. The men allegedly tried to force open the device and triggered an explosion.

While one man died on the spot, five others who suffered injuries were admitted to the Chengalpattu government hospital for treatment. The pond was deserted at the time of the explosion except for the six individuals, since the desilting work had been halted on Sunday.

The police are yet to identify the cause of the explosion and determine whether it was caused by a bomb or an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The state bomb squad has been roped in to identify the explosive device.

Police also assured citizens that the explosion was not part of an act of terrorism in the state, given that Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai, and the neighbouring Coimbatore district have been put on red alert for the past few days.