BJP’s Annamalai takes a jibe at ally AIADMK, says Tamil Nadu government looting public

The rift between the allies AIADMK and BJP has widened up and the remark of Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President K Annamalai stands as a testament to it.

While addressing the public at Coimbatore as part of Tamil Nadu BJP’s campaign across the state explaining the various benefits of the Centre’s farm reform laws, Annamalai attacked the ruling party by saying Tamil Nadu politics is nothing but government looting the public money during their regime and later pleasing them by a providing dole of 2000 rupees during elections.

During his speech at Karuthampatti town in Coimbatore, Annamalai highlighted various welfares by the NDA government and said Prime Minister has huge respect for Tamil Nadu and its people and it’s time we (the people of Tamil Nadu) return the love in the election though voting for BJP.

“Tamil Nadu politics is looting the money from the people and giving them back 2,000 rupees during the election. Modi politics is different. For the past six years, Modi politics is uplifting the livelihood of economically weak sector, empowering women, benefitting the farmers by putting 6,000 rupees in their bank account. If you are not voting for BJP, politicians who keep serial lights on their heads, salute the car tyres, will only get elected. They will be seen in your area only during the elections,” he said.

Annamalai further said the people of Tamil Nadu are priceless and they should not pledge their lives for five years for the dole of 2,000 rupees. This remark comes from the BJP camp two days after the state government announced 2,500 and gift hamper containing raw rice, sugar, sugarcane, etc as Pongal gift to each of the rice cardholders from January 4.

AIADMK MLA Semmalai said making false allegations will not help Annamalai’s political career. “We don’t consider Annamalai’s remark seriously. We had been providing the Pongal gift for many years, it’s not something new. His comments show his lack of knowledge,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan caused uneasiness in the AIADMK camp by saying that the alliance will continue with the ruling party in Tamil Nadu but only the national leadership will decide the CM candidate in the upcoming assembly election. This comment comes from Murugan after AIADMK’s executive body announced that Edappadi K Palaniswami will remain their CM candidate.

Reacting to Murugan’s remark, AIADMK senior leaders raised strong objections. Minister Sellur Raju, former MP Anwar Raja said people who wish to continue in the AIADMK-led alliance need to accept Edappadi as the CM candidate. “It’s the AIADMK who needs to decide their CM candidate, not BJP. We contested alone in 2016 and won the majority. We had already decided our CM candidate in the executive body meeting, if people refuse to accept our decision, how can they continue in our alliance? “ Raja asked.

AIADMK spokesperson Pugazhendhi said no party will tolerate these comments from the alliance partners and added that Murugan should think before speaking or else the BJP high-command will be forced to remove him as the state president.

Meanwhile, CM Palaniswami after taking part in the Christmas celebrations on Sunday said alliance and Ideology are different. “Each party will have an ideology. AIADMK is having its own ideology and it will act in line with it. Ideology will stay permanent,” he said.

