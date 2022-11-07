scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

BJP worker arrested for ‘objectionable remarks’ against Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

A few days ago, Boopathi, 32, uploaded a video abusing Chief Minister M K Stalin in an inebriated state. He also allegedly made objectionable remarks against the Scheduled Caste community.

Sharing the video, netizens soon urged the state police to take stringent action against the accused. (Representational image)

A BJP worker was arrested Saturday allegedly for abusing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and making objectionable remarks against the Scheduled Caste community, the Avadi police commissioner said. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

According to officers, the accused V Boopathi, 32, is a resident of Kosavampalayam in Thiruninravur and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A few days ago, Boopathi, in an inebriated state, uploaded a video on his social media page abusing the chief minister. He also allegedly made objectionable comments against the Scheduled Caste community. Sharing the video, netizens soon urged the state police to take stringent action against the accused.

On Saturday evening, based on a complaint filed by Prem Anand, a DMK functionary from Thiruvallur, the police registered a case against Boopathi under several sections of the IPC including section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well under the IT Act.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 02:18:59 pm
