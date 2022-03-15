BJP won Assembly polls due to lack of cooperation among opposition parties, says TN leader K S Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri Monday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in five states to the lack of cooperation among opposition parties.

Alagiri said it was imperative for secular opposition parties, which believe in democracy, to join hands to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 general election. “To defeat the BJP and Modi, opposition parties should start working together from today. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will support this,” he said.

Recalling the victory of the DMK-led secular progressive alliance in 2019 in Tamil Nadu, Alagiri said Chief Minister M K Stalin projected Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance and that paved the way for a resounding victory here. He said such an approach at the national level, as well as an ideological alliance, will definitely remove the BJP from power.

Alagiri said to hide the failures of poor governance, the BJP is indulging in religious politics by separating the people and expanding their vote bank with the support of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He also claimed that the saffron party is enforcing the communal ideology of the RSS. “If all secular opposition parties believing in democracy follow the strategy Tamil Nadu implemented in the last parliamentary polls to defeat that approach of the BJP, a massive victory can be achieved at the national level,” he claimed.

The TNCC president added Congress cadres across the country want Rahul Gandhi to take up the leadership of the party as they believe that the party can defeat the Modi-led BJP only under his able leadership.