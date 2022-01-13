BJP will not provide shelter to criminals: Tamil Nadu party chief Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Wednesday said the party neither has room for criminals nor would it provide shelter to them.

“We have said this in the past in many areas and now I am reiterating it. The BJP will not provide shelter to those criminals for whom the police are on the lookout,” he said.

Annamalai’s comments come in the backdrop of the recent meeting of BJP’s former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan with the family of history-sheeter Padappai Guna. Annamalai said he would ask the senior leader about the meeting.

“I came to know about it. Many media have also written about it. He (Radhakrishnan) has been a Union minister, he knows the rules and the regulations so his intention would not have been to get that person Guna) into the party,” Annamalai told reporters in Chennai. He further said he was not informed about the meeting and he cannot keep a tab on who is meeting whom every day.

Pon Radhakrishnan’s meeting with Guna’s family led to the speculation that the history-sheeter might join the BJP. The Tamil Nadu BJP was mired in controversy during the last assembly polls when a couple of people who had pending criminal cases against them joined the party.

The Kancheepuram police have recently detained and later let off Guna’s wife Ellamal who is also a ward councillor in the Sriperumbudur panchayat union. The police arrested other people as well to find the whereabouts of Guna who has been absconding for more than six months. He has more than 30 cases of murder, extortion, kidnap against him.

Annamalai said the inauguration of 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu is a Pongal gift to the people from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Commenting on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Annamalai said that the test is not against social justice but is only targetted against private medical colleges demanding hefty capitation for admitting students.

Accusing certain political parties of attempting to create an impression that the NEET was against the interests of the poor and downtrodden, Annamalai said, on the contrary, it has fulfilled the aspirations of many students in pursuing their ambition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration event reiterated the state government’s commitment to realise the NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu. “The admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays a very important role in our health infrastructure. To protect it, we have been continuously demanding the NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu. I appeal to the Union government to consider our request favourably,” Stalin said.

Later, he handed over a memorandum to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting to expedite the construction and establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, all India-quota abolition for fully state-funded medical institutions, additional funding under the National Health Mission among other demands.

(With PTI inputs)