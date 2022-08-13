scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

BJP supporter hurls slipper at Tamil Nadu minister Thiagarajan’s car at Madurai airport

While the finance minister was returning after paying his respects to a slain soldier whose body was brought to the airport, the BJP’s female cadres blocked his convoy and raised slogans and one of them hurled a slipper at his car.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: August 13, 2022 4:29:29 pm
Since morning, a large number of BJP cadres had gathered near the airport as the party’s state president, K Annamalai, was expected to arrive to pay tributes to the slain soldier. (Picture courtesy: Screenshot from video)

A BJP supporter hurled a slipper at Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan’s car as he was returning after paying his respects to slain soldier D Lakshmanan at Madurai airport, where his body was brought on Saturday.

Rifleman Lakshmanan (24), from C Pudhupatti near Thirumangalam in Madurai district, was one of the four soldiers killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday.

Since morning, a large number of BJP cadres had gathered near the airport as the party’s state president, K Annamalai, was expected to arrive to pay tributes to the slain soldier. While the minister was returning from the airport, the BJP’s female cadres blocked his convoy and raised slogans. One of them hurled a slipper at his car, leading to tension in the area.

Earlier, as the minister arrived, there was an altercation between the cadres of the ruling DMK and the BJP, sources said. “We were near the barricade awaiting the arrival of our state president. We had informed police that after the government protocol was completed, we would offer our respects and they were fine with the plan. However, the minister asked the authorities to disperse all of us. He was furious that even local people had gathered there to pay their respects. We do not know what happened outside. We will issue a statement in connection with this incident,” former MLA P Saravanan, who is the BJP’s district president, told indianexpress.com.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Governor R N Ravi expressed condolences to the slain soldier’s family members. Stalin earlier announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family.

Annamalai took to Twitter saying that Lakshmanan was a testament to the patriotism and sacrifice that protected the nation.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:15:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system
Sujatha Rao writes

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system

Premium
The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained

The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement