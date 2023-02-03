scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
BJP pitches for a united AIADMK to fight ‘evil force’ DMK in Erode bypoll

Asked about the BJP’s stand in the bypoll where both factions of its ally have candidates, Tamil Nadu in-charge C T Ravi said his party had time till February 7 and hoped that a united AIADMK would contest the poll.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi met Palaniswami and Panneerselvam at their homes on Friday morning, along with party state chief Annamalai. (Twitter/@CTRavi_BJP)
The BJP has pitched for a joint fight with the AIADMK against the “evil force” DMK in the Erode (East) bypoll in Tamil Nadu, where the two factions of the latter—one led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and other by O Panneerselvam—have fielded separate candidates.

After meeting Palaniswami and Panneerselvam at their homes on Friday morning, along with BJP state chief Annamalai, party general secretary C T Ravi told reporters that a “united NDA and a united AIADMK” were required to fight the M K Stalin government, which he accused of being anti-Tamil.

“There is a huge anti-incumbency against the DMK government. The DMK is working for one family and is against the Tamils. The increase in electricity charges, tax, prices of essential items, continuous attacks on Tamil culture by DMK MPs, senior leaders and katta panchayat (kangaroo courts) and violence against women are clearly showing the DMK is against Tamils,” he said.

“We all know what happens in a bypoll especially when the DMK is known for its use of money power and misuse of government machinery. We have already seen that in Erode. That is why a united NDA and a united AIADMK are much needed to defeat the ‘theeya sakthi’ DMK in this bypoll,” he added.

Ravi said that when former chief minister M G Ramachandran founded the AIADMK, he had called the DMK a “theeya sakthi” (evil force). “That has not changed in 2023. Even Amma (J Jayalalithaa) used to call the DMK an evil force. This bypoll is happening at a time when the M K Stalin government is becoming unpopular day by day,” he added.

Asked about the BJP’s stand in the bypoll, Ravi said his party had time till February 7 (for filing nominations) and hoped that a united AIADMK would contest the poll.

He said he had urged both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to work together in the state’s interest and defeat the DMK-led alliance in the bypoll.

A row erupted on Thursday after a banner at an AIADMK election meeting in Erode district was spotted without the pictures of BJP leaders and carried “the AIADMK-led National Democratic Progressive Alliance (NDPA)”, instead of the NDA. The banner was removed later.

Though AIADMK leaders played down the “typographical error” on the banner, it was seen as an attempt to deliver a message to the BJP. The incident took place at the same time when AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said that even if the BJP fielded a bypoll candidate, his party would not withdraw its nominee.

The Erode East bypoll was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan.

After the delimitation in 2008, the constituency has faced three Assembly polls. It was won by actor Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2011, the AlADMK in 2016 and the Congress in 2016.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has fielded Elangovan, the Congress heavyweight. Soon after Palaniswami nominated former MLA K S Thennarasu as the AIADMK candidate, Panneerselvam nominated lesser known B Senthil Murugan as his faction’s candidate. The rebel leader, however, said he would withdraw the candidate if the BJP contested the bypoll.

The nomination by the rebels has triggered fears in the Palaniswami camp of a possibility that the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol would end up being frozen.

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam has extended support to the Congress candidate. G K Vaasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress, which contested the seat in 2021, sacrificed it for its ally, the AIADMK. The Pattali Makkal Katchi announced that it would not field a candidate for the bypoll.

Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi, DMDK and T T V Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have also put up candidates for the February 27 bypoll. The votes will be counted on March 2.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:17 IST
