Wednesday, August 03, 2022

BJP not going to align with DMK any time, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Annamalai’s reaction comes in the wake of reports of bonhomie between PM Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin after Modi’s recent visit to Chennai to inaugurate the 44th International Chess Olympiad.

August 3, 2022 12:53:03 pm
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai (Twitter/@kanammalai)

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai Tuesday said there was no possibility of the saffron party aligning with the ruling DMK as there is a stark contrast between the two parties on ideological front and he also blamed the DMK of indulging in divisive politics.

Annamalai, while addressing the reporters Tuesday at the party headquarters in Chennai, said the BJP allies with political parties which stand on the side of nationalism and cares for the development of the nation.

Annamalai’s reaction came in response to a question posed by mediapersons over the reports of a new-found bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the wake of PM Modi’s recent visit to Chennai to inaugurate the 44th International Chess Olympiad.

“We are in alliance with many parties across the state, even in difficult scenarios like in the North East. But, all of those party leaders are in sync with the nation-first approach. However, here in Tamil Nadu, DMK’s views are directly opposite to that of the BJP’s. They talk about state autonomy keeping their Chief Minister on stage; these are against the ‘DNA’ of our party. There is no possibility of the BJP striking an alliance with DMK. This is my opinion as a state president of the party and the national leadership is also going to say the same thing,” he said.

Annamalai reiterated that BJP is not a party that will depend on someone as it has the ability to emerge victorious on its own in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“We are not a party that will depend on some other party to win 400 seats. The surveys state that even if BJP contests alone, it will be able to get over 370 MPs. We have the belief that we will grow on our own (here in Tamil Nadu),” Annamalai said.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:53:03 pm

