BJP not going to align with DMK any time, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

August 3, 2022 12:53:03 pm
Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai Tuesday said there was no possibility of the saffron party aligning with the ruling DMK as there is a stark contrast between the two parties on ideological front and he also blamed the DMK of indulging in divisive politics.
Annamalai, while addressing the reporters Tuesday at the party headquarters in Chennai, said the BJP allies with political parties which stand on the side of nationalism and cares for the development of the nation.
Annamalai’s reaction came in response to a question posed by mediapersons over the reports of a new-found bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the wake of PM Modi’s recent visit to Chennai to inaugurate the 44th International Chess Olympiad.
“We are in alliance with many parties across the state, even in difficult scenarios like in the North East. But, all of those party leaders are in sync with the nation-first approach. However, here in Tamil Nadu, DMK’s views are directly opposite to that of the BJP’s. They talk about state autonomy keeping their Chief Minister on stage; these are against the ‘DNA’ of our party. There is no possibility of the BJP striking an alliance with DMK. This is my opinion as a state president of the party and the national leadership is also going to say the same thing,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Annamalai reiterated that BJP is not a party that will depend on someone as it has the ability to emerge victorious on its own in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
“We are not a party that will depend on some other party to win 400 seats. The surveys state that even if BJP contests alone, it will be able to get over 370 MPs. We have the belief that we will grow on our own (here in Tamil Nadu),” Annamalai said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Latest News
Hackers drained $200 million from crypto platform Nomad: Five points to note
Former Bengaluru police inspector, wife convicted in disproportionate assets case
BJP not going to align with DMK any time, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lankan port, what does it mean for India?
Plan to inaugurate Pune garden ‘named after Shinde’ cancelled after criticism from CM Shinde himself
Starbucks reports record revenue, driven mostly by Gen Z’s love of iced drinks
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge sidelined
Yes Bank-DHFL case: Assets worth Rs 415 crore seized from arrested builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale
World U20 Athletics Championships: Indian mixed 4×400 relay team sets Asian record by winning silver
James Webb Space telescope uncovers Cartwheel galaxy previously shrouded in mystery
Economic sanctions China has imposed on Taiwan over Pelosi visit
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, ‘Heated’ just two days after releasing it