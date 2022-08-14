scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

BJP Madurai president quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

"It is sad that the BJP workers behaved out of control at Madura airport," Saravanan said.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 14, 2022 9:52:41 am
Saravanan told news agency ANI that he had met and apologised to Finance Minister Thiagarajan as the attack made him feel uneasy. "It is a relief to meet him and apologize." (ANI/Twitter)

Day after a BJP supporter hurled a slipper at Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan’s car as he was returning from the airport, BJP Madurai District president P Saravanan said he will be stepping down from the post and quit the party. A statement released by BJP stated that Saravanan had been expelled from the party. According to BJP State president K Annamalai, Saravanan violated party discipline and brought disrepute to the party.

“Peace of mind is more important to me than the BJP post. I will not continue with BJP. I am going to send my resignation letter to BJP in the morning. I have not taken any decision about joining DMK, but there is nothing wrong with joining DMK,” Saravanan had said early Sunday morning.

Saravanan told news agency ANI that he had met and apologised to Thiagarajan as the attack made him feel uneasy. “It is a relief to meet him and apologise.”

Thiagarajan was returning from the Madurai airport after paying his respects to slain soldier D Lakshmanan.

“It is sad that the BJP workers behaved out of control at Madura airport,” Saravanan added.

ANI had reported that five BJP workers were arrested on Saturday for the incident under various IPC sections including 506, 341, 34.

Thiagarajan tweeted on Sunday, “I’ll have more to say about yesterday’s events later, but for now….If the missing “Cinderella of the Old Airport Terminal”, who was “allowed” hundreds of meters into the “secured” area along with tens of her party members🤔, wants her sandal back…my staff saved it for you.”

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 09:20:28 am

