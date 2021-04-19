BJP files complaint against Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan for ‘spreading fake news on Covid-19’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner against Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly spreading false information regarding Covid-19 and linking actor Vivek’s death to the coronavirus vaccine.

“Mansoor has made controversial remarks about actor Vivek’s death and against the health secretary. He further violated SOPs issued by the government by asking people not to wear masks. This has created a sense of panic among the public and hence, we have submitted a complaint against him and urged officials to take strict action against people who are spreading false news,” Somu Rajasekaran, BJP’s public welfare schemes campaigning wing state secretary, said.

On Sunday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had also said that a case will be registered under the Public Health Act and the cyber cell will initiate action against people who spread misinformation on social media.

Mansoor Ali Khan, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Thondamuthur constituency in Coimbatore, had created a furore at the SIIMS hospital in Vadalapani on Saturday where actor Vivek was undergoing treatment. He asked the media personnel to stop wearing masks and blamed the government for the actor’s death.

“Don’t compel people to take the Covid-19 vaccine. I have been saying this for the past one year, stop these Covid-19 tests. There should be no news about vaccines. Why are you killing people? Does the government think that no one can question them? He (Vivek) was fine a day before the vaccine was given to him. I have slept on the streets, shared food with beggars during my campaign in Thondamuthur constituency and I haven’t contracted the virus. All these preventive measures are of no use. Making masks compulsory is a foolish act by the government,” he had said.