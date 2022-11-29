BJP alleges security lapses during PM Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu for Chess Olympiad

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai Tuesday alleged that there were major security lapses during the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad that was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai in July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Governor R N Ravi and dignitaries from over 180 countries had participated in the mega event.

A memorandum regarding this was handed over to Governor RN Ravi by Annamalai and other senior BJP leaders. In a statement, the BJP said that it has come to light that most of the handheld metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors that were used in the security arrangement were not in order and overdue for maintenance.

The saffron party also claimed that it had submitted evidence over the involvement of the ADGP (intelligence) in the fake passport scam but the state government has not initiated action against him and he continues to head a very sensitive department which continues to fail in its basic duty of protecting the state and its citizens.

Further, the party added that the law and order is deteriorating in the state each day and claimed that the state government did not attend to specific intelligence inputs shared by the Central Intelligent Authorities (CIA) and it resulted in the Coimbatore blast.

“The DMK government in power continues to use the state intelligence department to settle their political scores, not for professional reasons,” BJP alleged.

The statement noted that it is the responsibility of the state police and the government to ensure adequate and functional security devices. It added that after PM Modi’s visit, the Tamil Nadu police had sent a circular to all police stations demanding a status report of all security devices.

The BJP in its memorandum has asked the Governor to instruct the state government for an impartial inquiry on this issue and initiate suitable action against those found guilty.

Further, they requested that an independent audit be conducted on the present inventory of security devices installed at temples, monuments, government offices and other areas where there are large gatherings.

“By compromising on the security devices, the state government has not just goofed up in ensuring a vital area is sanitised before a VVIP’s visit but also missed providing the security personnel on field with the functional security devices, thus putting to risk our Honourable Prime Minister,” the statement read.