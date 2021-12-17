Bird flu: Tamil Nadu steps up surveillance in districts along border with Kerala

The Tamil Nadu government has stepped up surveillance measures in districts along its border with Kerala where bird flu cases have been reported recently. The Nilgiris administration has temporarily suspended transport of poultry products from Kerala.

Teams have been posted at checkpoints in Nambiar, Kunnu, Thalur, Choladi, Kakundi, Poolakunnu, Nadukani and Pattavayal along the border. Medical teams have also been deployed in Kakanallah checkpoint bordering Karnataka to ensure that poultry from Kerala does not enter the district through Karnataka.

Teams from the animal husbandry department are also conducting checks at villages bordering these states.

As per a release by the state health department, bird flu can affect chicken, turkey, ducks, and other birds as well as humans. The owners have been instructed to ensure they don’t keep several species of birds in one area. Also, they have been told not to entertain outsiders or other vehicles into the farm areas.

“All the items in the farms have to be sanitized twice a month. If any unnatural behavior or death notice among the birds, the owners need to inform the animal husbandry department immediately,” the release noted.

Similarly in Coimbatore, the checks are done at inter-state check posts to prevent any spread.