Blue glow at Thiruvanmiyur: Bioluminescence spotted on Chennai beach

Visitors to the Thiruvanmiyur beach in Chennai were in for an unusual sight over the weekend, after they spotted bioluminescent waves along the shore on Sunday night.

Advertising

Visitors to the beach were left awestruck with the bluish glow along the coast, given that bioluminescence has rarely been spotted on Chennai beaches. Videos and pictures of the phenomenon soon took over social media in the city on Sunday.

Bioluminescence observed in Chennai, ECR beach.. pic.twitter.com/dBPjNMrMLw — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) August 19, 2019

Bioluminescence is caused by Noctiluca scintillans, a type of phytoplankton that convert their chemical energy into light energy when washed ashore.

It is found in many marine organisms such as bacteria, algae, jellyfish, worms, crustaceans, sea stars, fish and sharks. According to marine experts, the phenomenon is an indicator of climate change and can have an impact on deep sea fishing.

While bioluminescence is not common in India, there are several tourist places across the world which are famous for the phenomenon. The Blue Grotto in Malta is one of nine caves near the island of Filfa that produces a phosphorescent glow. Similar to the Blue Grotto are Bioluminescent Bay in Puerto Rico, San Diego in California, Navarre Beach in Florida, and Toyama Bay in Japan.