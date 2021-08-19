Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET soon: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday announced in the state assembly that the DMK government would draft and table legislation exempting the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), within the ongoing session.

Stalin said that the bill would be formulated based on the recommendations of the AK Rajan Committee which studied the impact of NEET-based medical admissions on students from socially backward classes. The committee, led by Justice AK Rajan, submitted its report on NEET and said that most students did not want NEET in the state.

“The report submitted by the AK Rajan committee will be considered legally and the relevant bill will be brought up in this series of meetings,” said Stalin.

The chief minister was responding to concerns on NEET raised by DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin who called upon the people to form a movement against the test and brought out statistics on how 14 students had committed suicide due to it in Tamil Nadu.

In a video tweeted by MK Stalin of his assembly address, he said that all parties in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of their political differences, must work towards bringing an end to NEET in the state. The DMK had made the abolition of NEET a poll promise.

NEET has been opposed by almost all political parties in Tamil Nadu since 2017. Since the introduction of NEET, aspirants from rural regions, those who studied in government schools and students belonging to backward classes could not get admission in medical courses, parties have said time and again. The opposition to the test grew manifold in Tamil Nadu following the suicide of several aspirants including a Dalit girl.