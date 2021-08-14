Big Boss Tamil ex-contestant Meera Mithun held for derogatory remarks against SC community

Former Big Boss Tamil contestant and actress Meera Mithun was arrested by the Chennai Crime Branch in Kerala for passing derogatory remarks against the scheduled caste community. The arrest comes a couple of days after the actor failed to appear before police for an inquiry.

In a video purportedly recorded by herself, Meera is heard saying she is being harassed by male police officers and is further seen screaming at the officers and even threatening to harm herself if they try to arrest her.

Meera, who is infamous for making controversial remarks, during an Interview on a Youtube channel, had said all members of the scheduled caste community should be chucked out from the film industry.

“The members of the SC community face trouble mostly because they indulge in illegal activities and crime. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without a reason,” she was heard saying in the video.

Calling out the community members in the film Industry in a derogatory manner, Meera even accused directors and the members from the SC community for all wrongful activities in the industry.

A video clip of the interview went viral on social media. Many condemned the self-proclaimed supermodel for her remarks and demanded the state police to take stringent action against her.

Vanni Arasu, deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, filed a complaint with the Chennai Commissioner against the actress.

Additionally, other organisations, including Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, also filed complaints against Meera. Meera was booked under Sections 153, 153 A(1) (a), 505 (1) (b) of the Indian penal code and other sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

As per the latest reports, police have planned to bring her to Chennai for further investigation.