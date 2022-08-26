scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Bicycle thief arrested in Chennai

The man, hailing from Tiruvallur, stole expensive bicycles from apartments and independent houses in Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam and Saidapet areas.

Based on a complaint, the cops registered a case of theft under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began their investigation.

The Chennai police Wednesday arrested a 56-year-old man who had been allegedly stealing expensive bicycles from the apartments and independent houses in Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas.

The police have recovered 40 bicycles from the man, identified as Venkatesan alias Babu of AVN Nagar in Tiruvallur district. He was remanded in judicial custody Thursday.

According to the police, Babu was into stealing bicycles around Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam and Saidapet areas. The police analysed the CCTV footage and gathered information about the whereabouts of the man and finally nabbed him from near Railway Border Road.



“He used to steal the bicycles that cost around Rs 8,000 – Rs 10,000, and spent a large share of the stolen amount on alcohol. He used to visit these areas frequently and gained familiarity. The accused was arrested Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody Thursday,” Ashok Nagar Inspector S Subramanian told The Indian Express.

The officer said that not many people came forward to register a complaint as bicycles were stolen, which the accused took as an advantage.

Based on a complaint, the cops registered a case of theft under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began their investigation.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:01:26 pm
