Bicycle patrolling returns to parts of Chennai to prevent crimes, reach out to public

Greater Chennai Police Wednesday revived bicycle patrolling in several areas to provide the public easy and approachable access to the police and prevent crimes.

Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal instructed officers to carry out regular bicycle patrolling in their jurisdictions to maintain a good rapport with the public. Wednesday, 12 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) began the initiative alongside other officers.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, T Nagar DCP Hari Kiran Prasad said they are planning to continue this as an institutional mechanism.

“We are carrying out multiple modes of visible patrolling. We used to do foot patrolling where we used to go to the interiors, bus stands and market areas to interact with the public and find out if they are having any trouble. Only if you reach out to the people will you get to know their problems. We had conducted bike patrolling too but were unable to cover many areas so we thought about bicycle patrolling,” Prasad said.

The idea is to cover areas that come under the jurisdiction of the police stations, get feedback from the public and quickly resolve the issues.

The DCP added that every day four persons from each of the 11 stations in T Nagar will be involved in bicycle patrolling at a dedicated time.

“They will visit the areas, interact with the public, ask them if they have issues related to policing like whether they are feeling safe or what can be done to make it better. In certain areas, there will be no light or CCTV and in some, the CCTV might not be working, so these issues will be addressed,” Prasad said.

He added, “Yesterday (Wednesday) when I was patrolling on a bicycle, I received a complaint that a few youngsters in an area are assembling every day at 3 pm and creating nuisance. We immediately took steps to address it. Such incidents can be addressed through the initiative.”