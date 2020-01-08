Chennai, Tamil Nadu Bandh Live Updates: Banking services in state to be affected

Banking services in Tamil Nadu to be hit today. Banking services in Tamil Nadu to be hit today.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Bandh Live Updates: With ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) across the country having called for a day-long strike today, vital services such as banking and transport are expected to be hit in Tamil Nadu today.

Five bank unions in Tamil Nadu, excluding State Bank of India (SBI) will be taking part in the strike today. Bus services will be partially affected by the strike in certain parts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in the state are expected to function as usual.