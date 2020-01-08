Chennai, Tamil Nadu Bandh Live Updates: Banking services in state to be affected

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Bandh Live Updates: With ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) across the country having called for a day-long strike today, vital services such as banking and transport are expected to be hit in Tamil Nadu today.
Five bank unions in Tamil Nadu, excluding State Bank of India (SBI) will be taking part in the strike today. Bus services will be partially affected by the strike in certain parts of Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, schools and colleges in the state are expected to function as usual.
Highlights
With a trade-union strike underway across India, buses plying between Nagercoil district in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have suspended services today. The buses have all been stopped in Kerala.
With Central Trade Unions having called for a nation wide strike, government and private buses plying between Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry have suspended services today.
The trade union of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced that the union will be carrying out a strike in Chennai today.
Buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and other private buses are continuing to function as usual without any disruption in Chennai today in light of the nation-wide trade union bandh.
Even as trade unions have called for a Bharat Bandh in the State, schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will continue as usual.
