Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Live now

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Bandh Live Updates: Banking services in state to be affected

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Tamil Nadu as we bring you live news updates on the Bharat Bandh in Chennai.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: January 8, 2020 10:30:04 am
bharat bandh, bank strike, bank strike 2020, bank strike on 8th january 2020, bank strike january 2020, bank strike tomorrow, trade union strike, trade union strike on 8th january, bharat bandh 8 january 2020, bharat bandh tomorrow, bharat band, bharat band 2020, trade union strike tommorow, bharat bandh on 8th january 2020, bharat bandh tomorrow, bharat bandh tomorrow holiday Banking services in Tamil Nadu to be hit today.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Bandh Live Updates: With ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) across the country having called for a day-long strike today, vital services such as banking and transport are expected to be hit in Tamil Nadu today.

Five bank unions in Tamil Nadu, excluding State Bank of India (SBI) will be taking part in the strike today. Bus services will be partially affected by the strike in certain parts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in the state are expected to function as usual.

Live Blog

Get Chennai, Tamil Nadu news today with live updates on Bharat Bandh in Tamil Nadu. For updates in Tamil, follow our IETamil Live Blog

Highlights

    10:29 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Bus services between Nagercoil and Kerala suspended

    With a trade-union strike underway across India, buses plying between Nagercoil district in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have suspended services today. The buses have all been stopped in Kerala.

    10:01 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Bus services suspended between Cuddalore and Puducherry

    With Central Trade Unions having called for a nation wide strike, government and private buses plying between Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry have suspended services today.

    09:53 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    DMK trade union to go on strike

    The trade union of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced that the union will be carrying out a strike in Chennai today.

    09:38 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Buses ply in Chennai without disruption

    Buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and other private buses are continuing to function as usual without any disruption in Chennai today in light of the nation-wide trade union bandh.

    09:31 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Schools and colleges in State to function as usual

    Even as trade unions have called for a Bharat Bandh in the State, schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will continue as usual.

    09:29 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Welcome to today's live blog

    Good morning!
    Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on Bharat Bandh in Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd