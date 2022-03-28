Bharat Bandh: Only 33% of TNSTC buses operational in Tamil Nadu

The nationwide Bharat Bandh announced by a joint forum of trade unions hit public transport services across Tamil Nadu on Monday, with only 33 per cent of buses run by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operating across the state on Monday morning, officials with the transport body said.

Many commuters, including students, office-goers, mothers with young babies and senior citizens, were left stranded at various bus stands since early morning on Monday. The two-day strike has been called against the central government’s policies that have affected workers, farmers and the general public.

Of the total 15,335 (33%) buses run by the TNSTC – including MTC (Chennai), SETC, VPM (Villupuram), SLM (Salem), CBE (Coimbatore), KUM (Kumbakonam), MDU (Madurai), TNV (Tirunelveli) – only 5,023 were plying since Monday morning, officials said, adding that the figures may change during the course of the day.

The figure was lower in Chennai which saw roughly 10 per cent buses plying. Of the total 3,175 buses maintained by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the city, only 318 were running, officials said.

Since early on Monday morning, people who reached Koyembedu bus terminus, Tambaram bus terminus and other busy areas like Anna Salai and Poonamalle struggled to find connecting buses to reach their destinations. Commuters complained that only one or two buses arrived at the bus stand every hour.

To avoid untoward incidents, the Greater Chennai Police has deployed officers in large numbers at important locations across the city.

Several passengers claimed that auto rickshaws and other private transport operators were charging them double the usual rates and urged officials to intervene.

The shortage of bus services forced commuters to throng suburban railway stations as well as the metro rail.

Bus services were also hit in border areas like Walayar, which connects the state with neighbouring Kerala, officials said.

The state government had earlier announced that transport service employees who participate in the nationwide strike would face a pay cut. Despite the warning, some officials said that only 35 per cent of TNSTC employees reported for work on Monday morning, the first day of the two-day strike.