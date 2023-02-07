Besant Nagar ranked cleanest beach in Chennai, Marina second

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ranked Besant Nagar beach as the cleanest among the seven beaches in the city.

The other six beaches in the southern metropolis are Marina, Thiruvanmiyur, Tiruvottiyur, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, and Akkarai.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, the commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, had asked civic officials to compile data on various aspects of cleanliness at the beaches.

From the number of shops having facilities to segregate waste,

manpower for carrying out various activities like door-to-door collection of waste, cleaning of public toilets, number of sand cleaning machines to the status of service roads, among others – the beaches were judged according to various parameters between January 18 and February 2.

Besant Nagar topped the chart with 98.75 points out of 100, followed by Marina with 98.1 and Thiruvanmiyur with 92.92.

Thiruvottiyur occupied the fourth spot with 91 points, Palavakkam and Akkarai followed it with 81.36 points and 73.68 points, respectively. Neelankarai secured the last spot with 71.67 points.

As per data, all 336 shops in Besant Nagar have more than two bins to segregate waste before handing it over to conservancy teams.

The beach secured full marks in deploying sand-cleaning machines, among others.

Neelankarai and Akkarai on the East Coast Road (ECR) scored zero points with regard to manpower.

At Marina, nearly 200 shops of the total 2,500 shops have not started segregating waste yet.

The corporation is also trying to make the streets litter-free. In the initial phase, the civic body is planning to install 442 small dustbins along 18 streets in the city.

Conservancy workers will be deployed to collect the waste from these bins from time to time on a rotational basis.