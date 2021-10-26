Bengaluru techie kidnapped and held captive for a month in Chennai

A 37-year-old techie from Bengaluru was kidnapped and held captive for over a month in Chennai by a gang that eyed his ancestral property worth Rs 50 crore in Adambakkam. The kidnappers had also demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from his family to release him.

Police said the victim, Thulasi Vamsi Krishna, had visited Chennai to sell his ancestral property measuring 40,497 square feet. Thereafter, he came in contact with a real estate agent, Balaji alias Balamurugan, who had promised to help him sell his property at the earliest.

Balaji had asked Krishna to provide him the power of attorney citing a few issues with the property. Krishna had also signed the document as Balaji promised to pay him Rs 2 lakh in advance. But Balaji was not able to register the document owing to some inaccuracies in it.

On September 18, Balaji asked Krishna to come to a spot claiming they have a potential buyer and kidnapped him. He was held at a city lodge for over a month. On October 23, Roopa, Krishna’s mother, lodged a complaint with the Joint Commissioner of Police (South). The kidnappers had threatened the victim’s family so the latter did not initially file a police complaint.

A special team of officials led by Virugambakkam Inspector arrested the gang from a lodge in Arcot Salai on Sunday. Balaji(43) of Saligramam, Selva alias Speed Selva(49) of Pallikaranai, Tirumurugan(23) of Madurai, Johnson(45) of Kodambakkam and Suresh(21) of Alwarthirunagar were arrested. The police seized a car, nine mobile phones, and a knife from the accused.

The police said that investigation was still on and they were looking to nab the rest of the gang members.