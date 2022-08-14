Beef biryani stalls emerge at Chennai food fest

August 14, 2022 7:07:48 am
In a pleasant surprise to beef biryani enthusiasts, organisers of the Chennai Food Festival have put up three stalls to offer a rich treat to the food lovers.
A huge crowd thronged the stalls that sprang up around noon on Saturday at the Island Grounds, where the three-day festival commenced on August 12.
From lifting stones to magic show, the event was never short of action… #ChennaiFoodFestival @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/qzyayRoHgU
— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) August 13, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
After the inauguration on Friday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said beef biryani stalls could not be established as no caterer offered to put up a stall.
“The absence of a beef biryani stall at the three-day food festival is not deliberate. The delicacy was skipped as no caterer offered to put up a stall,” Subramanian replied when reporters drew his attention after the inauguration.
However, following a request from a leading caterer today, the organisers permitted three stalls at the venue where over 150 stalls have been put up to showcase Tamil Nadu’s traditional cuisine and its nutritious value.
Subscriber Only Stories
The food festival, being organised by the TN Food Safety Department in association with Eat Right India, an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), concludes on August 14
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
'This is no way for a free society to behave': Salman Rushdie wrote to Rajiv Gandhi after ban on 'The Satanic Verses'
Countdown to demolition: Special explosives, planning down to seconds
Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss
Latest News
Lakes of Bengaluru: Rejuvenated in 2017, Kowdenahalli lake is once again in dire need of attention
Know Your City: Meese Thimmaiah – Bengaluru’s beloved cop who became its traffic police mascot
Union Minister Sonowal for better outcome in research, academics through Siddha
Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list
How childhood friends and stories of Partition rekindle a hope and make us determined to blur the lines that divide us
As India turns 75, a look-back at the defining cultural moments that shaped it
Missing now in India’s constitutional journey: parliamentary activism
SGPC protests in Punjab, Haryana to demand release of Sikh prisoners
When Akal Takht issued an edict for military training
‘Azadi sasti nahi mili…but colour of rulers changed from white to brown’
Canada’s high study visa rejection rate and why it may shoot up
Farmers protesting over cane dues lift blockade from one side of NH-1