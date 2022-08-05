People using banned plastic items on Chennai beaches to be fined

August 5, 2022 8:50:48 pm
The Greater Chennai Corporation Friday launched an initiative to make beaches in the city plastic-free zones. The civic body, under the supervision of health officers, has started to conduct raids to check the use of plastic materials at Marina Beach, Thiruvanmiyur Beach and Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai in the morning and evening.
The civic body, in a statement Friday, noted that a total of 28 types of one-time use-and-throw-away plastic items are banned in the state and it has slapped fines on shops that continue to use and sell them.
“From Friday (August 5), on behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation, under the supervision of health officers of the respective zones, there will be raids to check the use of plastic materials at all the three beaches both in morning and evening,” it said.
The corporation said that people, in large numbers, throng Marina beach, Thiruvanmiyur beach and Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai especially during the weekends, and during such circumstances, the visitors often litter plastic items on the beaches, posing a great threat to marine life.
“Public should avoid using banned plastic items. Those who carry or use plastic items on the beach will be penalised,” the corporation said.
According to the data shared by the civic body, on Friday, the authorities collected Rs 1,800 as penalty from 18 shops for use of banned plastic items.
In the raids carried out from July 27 to August 2, the health officers found that 2,548 shops have violated the order and seized 1,861 kilograms of single-use plastic from them. A total of Rs 9.17 lakh has been collected as fine from the shops.
