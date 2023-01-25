Bangladeshi national with fake passport caught in Coimbatore

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi national, who allegedly tried to enter the country using a fake passport, was intercepted by immigration officials at Coimbatore International Airport in Tamil Nadu on Monday and arrested a day later.

According to the police, Anwar Hussain (32) of Mymensingh district in Bangladesh arrived in Coimbatore on board an Air Arabia flight on Monday. During the immigration check, when Hussain produced his documents, the authorities noticed that his passport and Aadhaar card allegedly had a West Bengal address. The officials grew suspicious as to why the former landed in Coimbatore and questioned him.

As Hussain continued to give contradictory answers, the immigration officials took him under custody and later handed him over to the Peelamedu police, who booked a case under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

According to the police, Hussain said that he had been working in a company in Tiruppur till 2020 and later moved to UAE for a job. He said he had returned to Coimbatore to return to his job in Tiruppur. The accused had used fake documents to obtain an Indian passport and Aadhaar, the police said.

After being remanded to judicial custody, Hussain was sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.