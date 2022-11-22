scorecardresearch
Baggage processing at Chennai airport set to get quicker

Celibi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India are the two new ground-handling agencies which will commence their operations at the airport by the end of January.

Ground handling agencies Celibi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India are the two new agencies which will commence their operations at the airport by the end of January. (File photo)

Baggage processing at the Chennai airport is set to get quicker as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has appointed two additional ground-handling agencies (GHAs) through global tender.

According to the officials, Celibi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India are the two new agencies which will commence their operations at the airport by the end of January.

A release noted that both the GHAs have a strong base in India and are currently operating at major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

These agencies will provide ground handling services to various airlines operating at Chennai International airport along with the existing agency, it said.

Officials noted that the operational efficiency and handling capacity at the airport will increase with the inclusion of these two agencies.

“With the induction of two additional GHAs, the passenger and baggage processing time is going to reduce substantially with more staff and equipment available to handle the passengers and their baggage,” the release read.

It added that the GHAs will enhance the quality standards and generate employment opportunities as they plan to recruit over 4,000 people in phases at different levels.

These agencies are likely to commence their operations by the end of January, after completing regulatory formalities.

It is to be noted that the Phase I of the Chennai airport’s new integrated terminal building (NITB) is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this year.

According to officials, the integrated terminal project includes the integration of the airside corridor for seamless flow, augmentation of airside/city side infrastructure and multi-level car park.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 04:19:56 pm
