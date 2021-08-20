‘Avan Ivan’ movie defamation case: Director Bala acquitted after 10 years

The Ambasamudram judicial magistrate court Thursday acquitted Tamil director Bala in a defamation case filed against him 10 years ago for the portrayal of the Sorimuthu Iyyanaar temple and Singampatti zamindar in his movie Avan Ivan.

Starring actors Vishal and Arya, Avan Ivan released in 2011. The plot revolves around the relationship of two brothers.

The defamation case against Bala was filed in 2011 by Shankar Aathmajan, who alleged the movie depicted the Singampatti Zamindars, who were the hereditary protectors of the Sorimuthy Ayyanar temple, in bad taste. Shankar Aathmajan was the son of a Singampatti Zamindar.

Stating that the plot and story of the film were penned out of Bala’s own imagination, Magistrate J Karthikeyan acquitted the director, 10 years after the trial.

Advocate Mohammed Usain, who appeared for Bala, addressed the media soon after the judgment and said the court had accepted their argument that they did not defame the temple or the zamindars.