Auto driver in Chennai ends life after losing money in online rummy

A 36-year-old autorickshaw driver in Chennai ended his life after losing money in an online rummy game. The deceased, identified as Murugan, is a resident of East Tambaram and also did other odd jobs to earn a living.

After his mother left for work on Wednesday, Murugan hung himself at their house. The Selaiyur police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the government hospital in Chrompet. Murugan’s mother also registered a complaint at the police station.

According to an officer from Selaiyur police station, the woman said her son hadn’t worked for months and played online rummy all day, even borrowing money from friends and relatives to keep playing the game. She said the youth took his life as he was not able to repay the money.

The police said Murugan was an alcoholic due to which his wife, who went to her native place while pregnant, never returned. They said the youth didn’t try to bring his wife back either due to his addiction to gaming. The couple’s child is four months old now.