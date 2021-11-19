scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Auto driver in Chennai ends life after losing money in online rummy

Murugan (36), an alcoholic, was addicted to the game and had borrowed money from friends and relatives to keep playing. His mother said he took his life as he was unable to repay the money.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
November 19, 2021 4:34:19 pm
After his mother left for work on Wednesday, Murugan hung himself at their house.

A 36-year-old autorickshaw driver in Chennai ended his life after losing money in an online rummy game. The deceased, identified as Murugan, is a resident of East Tambaram and also did other odd jobs to earn a living.

After his mother left for work on Wednesday, Murugan hung himself at their house. The Selaiyur police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the government hospital in Chrompet. Murugan’s mother also registered a complaint at the police station.

According to an officer from Selaiyur police station, the woman said her son hadn’t worked for months and played online rummy all day, even borrowing money from friends and relatives to keep playing the game. She said the youth took his life as he was not able to repay the money.

The police said Murugan was an alcoholic due to which his wife, who went to her native place while pregnant, never returned. They said the youth didn’t try to bring his wife back either due to his addiction to gaming. The couple’s child is four months old now.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement