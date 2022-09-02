Audio launch of STR’s Venthu Thaninthathu Kaadu today, AR Rahman to perform live

The grand audio and trailer launch of actor Silambarasan aka STR’s ‘Venthu Thaninthathu Kaadu’ is set to take place at 5.50 pm Friday at Vels University in Chennai. As per the industry sources, the audio launch is set to have a live performance of Academy Award winner A R Rahman who is also the music composer of the film.

The university where the event is set to take place is located on the radial road near Pallavaram in Chennai.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, actor-cum politician MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and other eminent film personalities are set to participate in the event.

The film is bankrolled by Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International and directed by Gautam Vasu Dev Menon. Actor Siddhi Idnani is playing the lead lady. The film also stars Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav among others.

The security around the venue has been tightened. An official in charge of the event noted that the event area is under surveillance and no one is allowed to enter the university without a proper identification card.