Athivaradar: Why is the little-known religious event drawing huge crowds

The Athivaradar festival in Tamil Nadu is in the spotlight after four people died in a stampede during the festival on Thursday. The incident occurred when rumours swirled that authorities were planning to cut short the darshan timings. People standing in queues in a narrow line became impatient and started to push in a bid to move forward. The victims were taken to Kanchipuram Government Hospital where they were declared dead.

The massive surge of people from across the country to visit Athivaradar should have alarmed the Kanchipuram authorities to be better prepared with all necessary arrangements for the festivals. The small town of Kanchipuram certainly couldn’t hold more than one lakh devotees every day. District collector P Ponniah even went on record stating that he was expecting close to 30,000-50,000 devotees per day, but on an average, the temple is being thronged by a few lakh devotees every day.

From President Ramnath Kovind to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to Tamil Nadu Ministers to celebrities, everyone made a beeline for the Athivaradar festival. Durga Stalin, wife of DMK leader Stalin, and Rajathi Ammal, wife of Karunanidhi and mother of DMK MP Kanimozhi were among those who stood in a queue for a glimpse of Athivaradar.

There were colourful characters too. Madurai-based notorious don Varichiyur Selvam and his gang members were allowed to sit near the pedestal of Athivaradar, which created a furore in the state. They allegedly received a VVIP donor pass from local politicians in the area.

The temple town of Kanchipuram, 72 km from the heart of Chennai, had been gearing up for this festival for quite a few years. The 48-day festival commenced on July 1 and will go on till August 17. What makes Athivaradar click in the land of Periyar? Is it the curiosity, religiosity or the fear of losing out of the once in the 40-year spectacle. One is not sure.

Athivaradar is a nine-feet idol made out of fig (Athi pazham in Tamil) tree and is brought out from the Anantasaras (the temple tank) in Kanchipuram Vardharaja Perumal Temple once in 40 years. Though there are no proper inscriptions about when the ritual actually began, people believe that this has been followed from many centuries ago.

Kamala, a resident of Tambaram, feels the grace and excitement is high only this time. “Born in 1954, I had the opportunity to visit Athivaradar in 79’. There was no rush, no VIP culture; we got the blessings and returned home just like how we come back after visiting other temples. Even in Tamil Nadu, many of them didn’t know this event. But now I hear people even from other states are visiting Athivaradar daily, It’s strange,” she added.

Meanwhile, the devotees are angry and have taken to social media to convey their bitter experience. Lack of proper parking facilities, lack of drinking water, and lack of toilets added with the rude behaviour of some the staff are among the complaints. Nepotism has also been one of the issues. People complained that the authorities and police officers were keen on making sure their family and friends catch a glimpse of the deity ahead of the public.

“I visited Athivaradar and got his blessings but I must say it’s a terrible experience. And the Irony is that commoners like us wait for a long time and cross all these hurdles to watch the deity but these criminals like Selvam are getting VVIP treatment,” said Ragothaman, a resident of Perungalathur.