Athi Varadar festival: All you need to know about the event

The ongoing Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu has been making headlines since July 1, with devotees from all over India thronging Kancheepuram to offer prayers to Lord Athi Varadar.

The festival, which will go on for 48 days, commenced on July 1 and is expected to continue until August 17.

The festival has gained a lot of traction from the past two weeks, given that President Ram Nath Kovind and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) offered their prayers to the deity earlier this month.

So, here is all that you need to know about the festival:

Who is Lord Athi Varadar?

An incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the deity Lord Athi Varadar is a 9-feet tall idol made out of the fig tree, which is brought out of Varadaraja Perumal temple tank every 40 years. The festival, which is centuries-old, is always held at the Varadaraja Perumal temple at Kancheepuram for 48 days. However, owing to huge crowds this year, the deity was shifted to a bigger temple, Devarajaswamy, to accommodate more people.

Venue

Darshan of Lord Athi Varadar is currently being held at the Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu.

How to reach the venue?

Devotees from Chennai can drive down to Kancheepuram or take an interstate bus to the district. The journey will take approximately two hours one way. People from other states can take a train or bus to Kancheepuram and reach the temple.

Timings

Darshan of the deity commences around 5 am and goes on well into the night until 10 pm. Devotees often queue up outside the temple from 3 am for a hassle-free darshan. Darshan in the morning is held between 5 am and 12:30 pm while evening darshan is held from 03:30 pm till 10 pm. Depending on the size of the crowd, the waiting time can range between three hours to five hours on any given day.

Queues

The temple has three lines for darshan – one for elderly, pregnant women and the disabled; one for VIPs and special darshan and one for the general public.

Tickets

Tickets are offered for those who wish to have special darshan and can be purchased at the temple or can be booked online on the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) website.

Tickets purchased on-site cost Rs. 50. Online tickets, which are offered for Sahasranama Archana, need to be booked four days in advance. The bookings, which commence at 10 am every day, have a limit of 500 tickets per day – 250 each in morning and evening. Tickets can be booked for two slots, one each at 06:30 am and 5 pm. These tickets are available only on weekdays.

Owing to huge crowds, the state government announced an Express Seva Scheme. Under this scheme, devotees can have a hassle-free devotion from 6 pm to 10 pm every day after paying a sum of Rs. 300. While this scheme was initially extended only for 500 devotees a day, the scheme has now been upgraded to accommodate 1,000 devotees a day. The estimated waiting time under this scheme is a minimum of three hours.

Devotees need to carry a printed copy of the tickets and a photo ID card with them while visiting the temple.

Footfall

On average, thousands of devotees visit the temple to offer prayers to the deity. On July 1, the first day of the festival, the temple recorded a footfall of 1 lakh devotees. The government of Tamil Nadu announced on Thursday that approximately 34 lakh devotees have visited Kancheepuram to offer prayers to Lord Athi Varadar till date.

With a spotlight on the festival, devotees from all over India have been visiting Kancheepuram to catch a glimpse of the Lord and the footfall is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Facilities

Authorities at the temple have provided visitors with drinking water, parking and e-toilet facilities. However, devotees have complained that the parking is situated about 6 km away from the temple, with the e-toilets not located anywhere near the temple premises.

Precautions

Given that the waiting time is a minimum of three hours, the government has issued a warning advising senior citizens, pregnant women and people with health ailments to avoid visiting the temple.

While the temple has provided facilities at the temple, it is advisable for devotees to carry water bottles along with them to stay hydrated throughout the day. Despite adequate security personnel having been put into place, six people have died and hundreds of people have collapsed at the temple until now over poor management, lack of adequate ventilation and alleged police handedness.

With suffocation a pressing problem while negotiating huge crowds, it is advisable to wear clothes that allow you to breathe freely and comfortably. Devotees have been advised to request the nearest police personnel for help at the first sign of breathing difficulty.