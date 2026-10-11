At Chennai event, Rahul Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi silencing voices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said in Chennai that “Mogambo Modi” is destroying India’s democracy. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in “vote chori”.

“PM Modi is silencing voices; as you saw in Delhi, the entire city was shut down, and police were beating students. The BJP also unleashed its goondas who beat up students,” Gandhi said at the sixth edition of his youth outreach initiative, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, which was earlier held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Pune and Indore.

“The problem is, Mr Modi does not understand that the game is over. The drama that he has been doing for the past 15 years is coming to an end. We will ensure that Modi pays for the crimes he has committed against the country,” he said.