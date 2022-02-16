At 94, independent candidate stands for change in Chennai corporation elections

“All parties take money to get work done. I am 94 years old. What am I going to do with money? Vote for me and together we will bring a change to this place,” Kamakshi Subramaniyan, a civic activist contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu local body elections, said to voters at Ulur Olcott Kuppam in Chennai’s Besant Nagar on Wednesday.

An independent candidate in the corporation’s ward 174, the nonagenarian walked the lanes holding the hands of her team members as an announcer blared out her name from an autorickshaw carrying her campaign hoarding—her only in-person campaign event for Saturday’s election.

Live Updates | Stalin asks Palaniswami to apologise to farmers

From fighting for restoration of water bodies and repairing storm water drains in the city to demanding the restoration of the Karl Schmidt Memorial at Elliot’s Beach, Kamakshi Paati, as she is fondly called, has for years been working under the banner of SPARK, a civic forum she co-founded.

Born in Thanjavur, the great-grandmother studied in Bangalore and shifted to Delhi post marriage before moving to Chennai in 1980.

“I have always had an interest in politics and been vocal about fighting for civic issues in Chennai. Since I have lived here for a long time I know exactly what issues we have in this area. Instead of waiting for officials to solve our problems, I thought I could jump into the fray and get the work done myself, since it is for our well-being,” she said.

I have always had an interest in politics and been vocal about fighting for civic issues in Chennai, says Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Express photo) I have always had an interest in politics and been vocal about fighting for civic issues in Chennai, says Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Express photo)

Speaking about the issues in ward 174 that comprises Adyar and Besant Nagar, Kamakshi, said the condition of roads and pavements had worsened over the years. “Encroachment of pavements is a big issue and a great inconvenience for the residents. Road safety is another issue that I wish to address.”

It being a coastal ward, Kamkashi’s main promise is to ensure the well-being of fishermen. “Fishermen have no facilities to store fish safely and hygienically. I will ensure that we provide them with ice storage boxes,” she said. Garbage disposal around the beach is another matter of concern to her.

While Kamakshi went out for in-person campaigning only once, it is her team of volunteers who have been campaigning—both in person and on YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

Also read | Flying squads increased to 90 ahead of TN urban local body polls

Marine biotechnologist Dr Babu, a co-founder of SPARK, said that the forum had been promoting Kamakshi on social media and going door to door to distribute flyers and asking for votes.

While Kamakshi admitted that social media had helped her campaign videos go viral, she believed nothing could match in-person campaigning. “I feel that nothing can compare with in-person campaigns, where we go and speak to them. My team has made sure that they did it. Despite all the campaigning, people must step out to vote on Saturday. People should understand the value of a vote. Voting is a weapon we all have and must use,” she said.

‘Why should my age matter?’

“I am 94 years and six months old, I am extremely proud of my age and it is never a concern for me,” Kamakshi said, adding that age should not matter when one does something one is passionate about. “There is so much to do and so much to see. Don’t think of your age, and come out and together we will do something,” she said.

When asked how her family’s reacted when she decided to be a candidate, she said that though initially concerned about her health, her children were later convinced that “nothing will happen to me”, adding that her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren were particularly thrilled to see her running for political office.

“My children, my family and my well-wishers are my biggest supporters. They have given me so much space to do what I want to do. Without my social activism, I will be extremely lost. This is what gives me happiness, and they understood me well.”

Disappointment with youth

Kamakshi is dejected to see the apparent lack of interest in active politics among the youth. “Back in my youth, before Independence, we all used to be involved. We used to protest in our college days and fight for our rights. Now people don’t even know who the president of India is. With the technology they have, the youth can do wonders. I feel bad that they are not doing that,” she said.

Kamakshi wants a sea change in the state politics as well. “For years now, we have just seen two parties dominating Tamil Nadu politics. People need a change,” she said.

An autorickshaw carrying Kamakshi Subramaniyan’s campaign hoarding An autorickshaw carrying Kamakshi Subramaniyan’s campaign hoarding

While political parties were disappointed that she did not contest on their tickets, she said her work would be restricted to solving the issues of her ward and the people there. “Winning or losing does not make a difference to me; I will continue to help people and raise my voice on issues,” she said. “I stand for the people and by the people… Political parties don’t consult the people, but I do and I will, if elected,” she added.

Delay in resolving issues and a lack of accountability and engagement with people’s needs are some reasons why Kamakshi said she decided to stand as an independent. “Every councilor associated with a party is restricted in some ways and are expected to follow a particular ideology or agenda. But that’s not the case with independent candidates like me,” she said.

Kamakshi has an action plan ready: to create ward sabhas (like gram sabhas) where people can come in and speak to the representative about their issues. “On every road, we can form a committee of four residents. It will be their responsibility too to oversee their neighborhood. At the end of the day, we are the ones staying here. Officials will just carry on with their work,” she said.

“Whatever change I bring about will be done in consultation with each one of you,” she said to the locals of Ulur Olcott Kuppam.

Karunakaran, an Ulut Olcott Kuppam resident, said, “She has a lot of passion for social service. She was there for me when I had an issue with my house and she was the one to take the problem to corporation officials. She has always stood against the wrong and that is why my vote will always be hers.”

(With inputs from Gokul)