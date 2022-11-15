2 associates of forest brigand Veerappan released

Two associates of slain forest brigand Veerappan were released from the Central jail here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Three persons — Madhaiyan (elder brother of Veerappan), Andiyappan and Perumal — were arrested for the murder of forest ranger Chidambaranathan and two forest department officials near Sathyamangalam in Erode district in July 1987.

The trio were sentenced to life imprisonment and lodged in the Central jail here and Madhaiyan, who was shifted to Salem prison died a few months ago due to age-related illness.

Based on the pleas by Human Right activists, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the release of Andiyappan and Perumal, who came out after completing 32 years in prison, police said.

Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan was shot dead by the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu police in 2004.