Four, including three minors, detained in Chennai for attacking photographer at Marina beach

The Greater Chennai Police detained four people, including three juveniles, for attacking a photographer in full public view near Marina beach Sunday.

According to the police, the photographer, identified as Ilamaran (23), was with his friends near the Namma Chennai selfie point at the beach for a photoshoot around 6.30 am when he had an argument with one Anand of the nearby Ice House who began questioning him about his whereabouts. Soon, Anand called his friends at the beach and began to assault the photographer using wooden logs and a knife before fleeing the spot.

A screen grab of the attack that was videographed. A screen grab of the attack that was videographed.

The matter came to light after onlookers recorded the incident and shared it on social media. Ilamaran was rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment, the police said.

Soon, a team of officers from D-5 Marina police reached the spot. They analysed the video recorded by an onlooker and examined the CCTV footage from the area, officers said. Based on the evidence, the police held Anand and three other juveniles involved in the incident and seized the weapons from them. The police said they are yet to make any arrest and are investigating the gang further.

The police said that four patrol vehicles and 20 police personnel have been deployed at the beach for patrolling.