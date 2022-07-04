scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Four, including three minors, detained in Chennai for attacking photographer at Marina beach

The police said the photographer was with his friends near the Namma Chennai selfie point at Marina beach for a photoshoot when an argument broke out with a local. Soon, a gang assaulted the youth and fled.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 4, 2022 10:57:41 am
The Namma Chennai selfie point at Marina Beach. (Source: Twitter)

The Greater Chennai Police detained four people, including three juveniles, for attacking a photographer in full public view near Marina beach Sunday.

According to the police, the photographer, identified as Ilamaran (23), was with his friends near the Namma Chennai selfie point at the beach for a photoshoot around 6.30 am when he had an argument with one Anand of the nearby Ice House who began questioning him about his whereabouts. Soon, Anand called his friends at the beach and began to assault the photographer using wooden logs and a knife before fleeing the spot.

A screen grab of the attack that was videographed.

The matter came to light after onlookers recorded the incident and shared it on social media. Ilamaran was rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment, the police said.

Soon, a team of officers from D-5 Marina police reached the spot. They analysed the video recorded by an onlooker and examined the CCTV footage from the area, officers said. Based on the evidence, the police held Anand and three other juveniles involved in the incident and seized the weapons from them. The police said they are yet to make any arrest and are investigating the gang further.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chennai

The police said that four patrol vehicles and 20 police personnel have been deployed at the beach for patrolling.

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement