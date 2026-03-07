As Vijay readies for maiden poll battle, wife moves court seeking right to stay in his ECR home

In a fresh legal filing that intersects with the growing political prominence of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, or Vijay as he popularly known, his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has moved the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking an interim order protecting her right to continue living in the couple’s matrimonial home in Neelankarai, along Chennai’s ECR, while their divorce proceedings are pending.
The interlocutory application, supported by an affidavit dated February 22, has been filed in connection with the main original petition seeking dissolution of marriage under Sections 27(1)(a), (b) and (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.
Along with dissolution, the main petition seeks permanent alimony and recognition of her right to residence in the matrimonial home at No. 36, Casuarina Drive, Sri Kapaleeshwar Nagar, Neelankarai, Chennai, until disposal of the case or until equivalent accommodation is provided.
In the affidavit, Sangeetha, 48, states that she has been married to Vijay for 26 years and has lived with him in accordance with his standard of living. She says she has been a “dutiful housewife,” devoting herself to managing the household, raising their two children — Jason Sanjay, 25, and Dhivya Sasha, 20 — and caring for Vijay.
The petition also notes Vijay’s dual public identity. It describes him as a “prominent and successful actor in the Tamil film industry” who later entered politics by forming the political party, “Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam,” recognised by the Election Commission of India.
Sangeetha says she attempted to resolve the marital dispute through an amicable settlement before approaching the court. However, those efforts did not succeed. According to the affidavit, Vijay, through his advocate, indicated that she would not be permitted to continue residing in the matrimonial home if she pursued legal separation.
That prospect, she says, has created an apprehension that she could be denied residential accommodation once the main petition is filed. Being a citizen of the United Kingdom with a degree in biomedical science from London, she says she currently has no alternative residence commensurate with the respondent’s status.
Her application therefore, seeks an interim order under Section 151 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, permitting her to continue living in the Neelankarai house with “all rights, amenities and facilities available to her therein” until the main petition is decided.
The residence named in the petition carries significance beyond the marital dispute. It is the same address closely associated with Vijay’s public life and political activity, a factor that lends wider attention to the case as he prepares to face his maiden electoral contest as the chief ministerial candidate of his party, TVK.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More