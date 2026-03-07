As Vijay readies for maiden poll battle, wife moves court seeking right to stay in his ECR home

Thalapathy Vijay, who once publicly credited his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam as the reason behind his happiness, now faces a divorce petition filed by her at the Chengalpattu Family Court

In a fresh legal filing that intersects with the growing political prominence of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, or Vijay as he popularly known, his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has moved the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking an interim order protecting her right to continue living in the couple’s matrimonial home in Neelankarai, along Chennai’s ECR, while their divorce proceedings are pending.

The interlocutory application, supported by an affidavit dated February 22, has been filed in connection with the main original petition seeking dissolution of marriage under Sections 27(1)(a), (b) and (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Along with dissolution, the main petition seeks permanent alimony and recognition of her right to residence in the matrimonial home at No. 36, Casuarina Drive, Sri Kapaleeshwar Nagar, Neelankarai, Chennai, until disposal of the case or until equivalent accommodation is provided.