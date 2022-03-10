As over 40K samples are tested, Tamil Nadu reports only 129 Covid cases

Covid-19 cases continued to decline in Tamil Nadu as 129 infections were recorded on Thursday. The overall tally has reached 34,51,598. A total of 354 patients recovered, leaving the active infection count at 1,676. As many as 42,026 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. With two deaths, the toll reached 38,023.

Of the total cases, Chennai recorded 44, followed by Coimbatore with 15 and Chengalpattu with 13. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Theni, Thiruvarur and Villupuram districts recorded none.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry, only one coronavirus case was recorded while no death was reported. According to the PTI news agency, the infection, detected after 479 samples were tested, took the overall caseload to 1,65,757. The active case count stood at 27, according to a release issued by the director of health, G Sriramulu.

So far, 16,00,880 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Union Territory, and these included 9,32,767 first doses, 6,55,302 second doses and 12,811 booster doses.