As AIADMK attacks BJP, saffron party president Annamalai says: ‘We are 3rd largest party of Tamil Nadu’

Relations between the AIADMK and BJP have been shaky lately and it came to the fore again when former Minister and AIADMK’s organizational secretary C Ponniyan claimed that the saffron party has been double-dealing on state’s issues and attempting to widen their base in Tamil Nadu at their expense.

To this, BJP president K Annamalai hit back saying that his party has been doing things that will benefit the people of Tamil Nadu and as such, become the third largest party in the state. “Every leader wants their party to be number one in the state and there is nothing wrong about it. These criticisms tell us how quick the BJP is growing in Tamil Nadu. If you look at the recently concluded local body elections, you will know which party is legitimately the third largest party in the state. The data won’t lie,” he stated.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

During a workshop organised for the functionaries of party’s Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai a couple of days ago, Ponnaiyan said that the saffron party should grow in Tamil Nadu by catering to the needs of the people when it comes to inter-state disputes like the Cauvery river, Mullaperiyar dam, and not by indirectly saying that AIADMK would be pushed back.

“It’s a threat for us, we need to stay vigilant. Shouldn’t the IT wing of the AIADMK expose the stand of BJP on social media and bring more awareness among the public? Only then can we save the party,” Ponniayan said.

Reacting to the AIADMK leaders’ comment, Annamalai, while addressing the reporters in Tiruchirapalli, said parties like the DMK and Congress are the ones double-dealing on the state’s issues. Annamalai added that his role as the state president of the BJP is to help the party grow and hundreds of thousands of cadre are working hard with him for this.