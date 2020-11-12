Tamil Nadu varsity removes Arundhati Roy’s book from syllabus after ABVP’s objection

Author Arundhati Roy. [Express file photo]

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli on Wednesday decided to withdraw a book authored by Arundhati Roy from their syllabus following a complaint from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad [ABVP].

‘Walking with the Comrades,’ a decade-old work of the Booker Prize winner, captures the face-off in the forests of central India between the Indian state and the armed revolutionary guerrilla force, Maoists.

The book was a part of the syllabus in the university since 2017 under the Commonwealth Literature category for BA English language and literature students in the third semester.

Confirming reports, Vice-Chancellor K Pitchumani said they had formed a committee after they received a complaint from ABVP organisers last week. The complaint said the book carried controversial contents regarding the author’s visit to Maoist areas.

“A committee comprising academic deans and board of studies members had considered the complaint and decided to withdraw the book as it may be inappropriate to teach a controversial book for students. We have replaced it with M. Krishnan’s My Native Land: Essays on Nature,” Pitchumani said.

