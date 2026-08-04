‘Arrogance leads to destruction’: MK Stalin warns Vijay after police arrest son Udhayanidhi

In his first response after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over a sexually coloured remark, DMK chief and Udhayanidhi’s father MK Stalin targeted the Vijay-led TVK government, saying “arrogance paves the way for destruction”. Udhayanidhi, the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, was taken into custody amid high drama on Tuesday morning. A posse of policemen reached his Chennai home and took him into custody. Visuals of Udhayanidhi in a police van flashed on TV screens. The DMK leader was taken to Thanjavur.

The action against Udhayanidhi came a day after he made a sexually coloured remark on the friendship between Chief Minister Vijay and a popular Tamil actor. He has been charged under several sections, including those relating to use of obscene words and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Tap to follow Live Updates

“Addressing a protest demonstration in Thanjavur condemning the indifference and arrogance of the TRP government, which has no clue to uphold the Cauvery rights, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi, exposed the incompetence of the TRP government,” MK Stalin said in a post on X.

“The incompetent dummy Chief Minister could not bring Cauvery water, could not even speak to stop the Mekedatu Dam, while farmers are shedding tears in agony, ministers are shedding tears watching the movie starring the Chief Minister, a joker cabinet is in place in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that the ruling party was yet to respond to the DMK’s allegations.

Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin after his arrest for his remarks against Chief Minister Vijay. (PTI Photo) Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin after his arrest for his remarks against Chief Minister Vijay. (PTI Photo)

The former Chief Minister alleged that the TVK government arrested Udhayanidhi to ensure he is not in the Assembly when the Budget statement is presented on Wednesday. Earlier, the government told the Madras High Court that it has no plan to keep Udhayanidhi and he would be released on bail on Tuesday after questioning.

“If the purpose is to conduct an investigation, why not conduct it in Chennai? Why take him to Thanjavur? The Madras High Court’s order that ‘Udhayanidhi should be released today’ is a blow to the fascist nature of the TVK,” MK Stalin said.

Also Read | How Vijay may have given Udhayanidhi Stalin what dynasty never could

“Since coming to power, Chief Minister Vijay has been focused solely on arresting those who criticise him, his ministers, and the government. Udhayanidhi did not say anything obscene in his speech. He did not mention anyone.

Story continues below this ad

“The fact that some political leaders are criticising Udhayanidhi without verifying what some people have spread about him is a diversion from the issue. Udhayanidhi is not someone who makes mistakes. Even if he makes mistakes, he apologises immediately,” the DMK chief said. “The party brothers and sisters who have been arrested for participating in protests across Tamil Nadu must be released immediately. Arrogance leads to destruction. Continued arrogance will hasten destruction,” he added.