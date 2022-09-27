Arrest culprits who vandalised MGR statue: AIADMK

The opposition AIADMK has demanded that the state government arrest the culprits responsible for vandalising the statue of party founder M G Ramachandran at Teynampet here, on Tuesday.

Some unidentified miscreants had damaged the face of the party founder’s statue, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami said.

Condemning the incident, Palaniswami said in a tweet, “some anti-social elements had vandalised the statue of ‘revolutionary’ leader MGR. I urge the government to immediately arrest those who want to tarnish our leader’s reputation and are trying to disturb public peace and tranquility.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his followers, visited Teynampet and demanded stringent action against the culprits who vandalised the statue.