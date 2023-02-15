Army jawan dies after assault; DMK councillor, son and seven others arrested

A 28-year-old Army jawan who was allegedly assaulted by a DMK leader and his relatives after a dispute over washing clothes near a public water tap at Pochampally in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, police said.

R Chinnaswamy, a DMK councillor in the Nagojanahalli town panchayat, allegedly passed comments and asked Prabhu and his brother Prabhakaran, also in the Army, to move away from near the drinking water tap where they were washing clothes on February 8, according to police.

Though a heated exchange followed, the brothers and Chinnaswamy left the place after local residents interfered. However, the same evening Chinnaswamy visited the Army men’s house with four of his sons and other relatives and allegedly attacked the duo. While Prabhu received a severe head injury and was admitted to a Hosur hospital, Prabharakaran also sustained a minor injury.

After Prabhakaran complained to police, six people including Chinnaswamy’s son Gurusuriyamoorthy, an armed reserve police constable serving in Chennai, were arrested. Police arrested Chinnaswamy and two others on charges of murder following Prabhu’s death.

Prabhu, who was serving in Jammu and Kashmir, and his brother were home on Pongal leave and were about to return on February 9. He is survived by his wife and two children.

BJP state chief K Annamalai said he was deeply anguished and saddened by the death. He alleged that jawans were not safe even in their hometowns under DMK rule. He urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to take necessary action against the attackers.