Armed men rob Fedbank in Chennai, valuables worth crores looted

August 14, 2022 12:01:48 pm
Burglars struck at the branch of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the city and walked away with several gold jewels after allegedly tying up the customers and employees to the chair in broad daylight here on Saturday, police said.
Four special teams have been formed to probe the incident at the branch of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina) in the city and suspect that the incident might be the handiwork of an employee.
“We believe it must be the work of an employee. We are interrogating all the employees… Four special teams have been formed and they are currently investigating,” Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, T S Anbu
told reporters after meeting senior officials of the NBFC in the city.
“We have identified the employee. He has been working as a regional development manager…everything is under investigation…We will nab him soon,” he said responding to a query.
Subscriber Only Stories
Since the incident occurred at the NBFC that is located close to Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, one of the arterial roads in the city, security has been tightened at the place.
According to Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina) website, the company has over 463 branches across the country. It caters to products like gold loans, home loans, loan against property and business loans. P
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Women were always speaking, there was no one listening: Smriti Irani
Freebie politics row: AAP begins online campaign seeking support for ‘Bharatvaad’ instead of ‘BJP’s dostvaad’
Pune constable caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 5k, arrested
Vinayak Mete, a Maratha leader who worked for community till his last breath
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Rajasthan BJP MLA Devnani recalls how his grandfather started life afresh after moving to India in 1947
Man arrested following gunshots at Canberra airport
Bayern Munich and the myth of competition
Independence Day 2022: History, importance and significance
Director Jasmeet Reen deconstructs Alia Bhatt’s revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story in Darlings: ‘Left it to people’s imagination’
Three BTech graduates held, fake govt job recruitment scheme busted in Delhi
Watch China’s Tiangong space station’s solar arrays in motion
Nikhat Zareen gifts PM Modi boxing gloves, Hima Das gives traditional gamocha