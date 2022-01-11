scorecardresearch
Monday, January 10, 2022
Apple: Workers to return to Foxconn plant gradually

🔴 The operations will be resumed in a step by step manner at the factory as hostels and dormitories get ready and certified as per local requirements and Apple’s audits.

Written by Sajan C Kumar | Chennai |
January 11, 2022 12:45:50 am
The plant was shut last month after a food poisoning incident affected over 200 workers. (File)

Apple on Monday said the workers at its contract manufacturing firm Foxconn’s plant at Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, will return to work gradually.

