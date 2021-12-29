Apple puts Foxconn’s TN facility on probation; to ensure strict norms are met before unit reopens

Tech titan and iPhone maker Apple on Wednesday said it has put Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur facility on probation and asserted it will ensure strict standards are met before the unit reopens.

Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur factory hit headlines recently over mass-food poisoning at its offsite dormitory facility, an incident that led to workers’ protest.

Apple supplier Foxconn, in a statement, said it is restructuring local management team and management systems to ensure it can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed.

Foxconn Technology Group further informed that all employees will continue to be paid while necessary improvements are undertaken before restarting operations.

Foxconn said that some offsite dormitory facilities did not meet the required standards. An Apple spokesperson said: “We hold our suppliers accountable to the highest standards in the industry and regularly conduct assessments to ensure compliance.”

Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, Apple dispatched independent auditors to undertake additional detailed assessments.

“We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented,” Apple spokesperson said.

Apple spokesperson added: “Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur facility has been placed on probation and we will ensure our strict standards are met before the facility reopens. We will continue to monitor conditions closely.”

Foxconn Technology Group statement said that safety and well being of employees is the company’s top priority.

“We have been investigating recent issues at our Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu and have found that some offsite dormitory facilities do not meet the required standards.

We are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide at the remote dormitory accommodations,” Foxconn said.

The company said it is “restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed”.

“All employees will continue to be paid while we make the necessary improvements before restarting our operations and we will continue to provide support for our employees as they return to work,” Foxconn said.