After remarks against BJP, ADMK removes last known Muslim leader

Senior AIADMK leader A Anwar Raajhaa, the minority face of the party from Ramanathapuram, was Tuesday night removed from the party’s primary membership following remarks critical of its alliance with the BJP. Raajhaa, who had been with the AIADMK since its formation by M G Ramachandran, has been backing V K Sasikala, the ousted AIADMK general secretary, to take over as leader of the party.

A joint statement from AIADMK coordinator O Panneeraselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said Raajhaa was removed from the party and all responsibilities for “anti-party activities”.

Raajhaa joined the DMK in the 1960s, and moved to the AIADMK when it was formed.

Explained Sign of inter-ADMK tussle The AIADMK has been caught in an internal tussle over the question of its ties with the BJP. The removal of the only senior Muslim leader left in the party, Anwar Raajhaa, is also prompted by the inter-party fight between the Palaniswami and Paneerselvam factions, with Raajhaa seen to have the backing of Paneerselvam.

Speaking to The Indian Express, senior AIADMK leaders regretted that it had become a party without Muslims with the removal of Raajhaa. “He criticised Palaniswami in district leaders’ meetings, but above all, it was his staunch opposition to the alliance with the BJP that invited this action. He blamed the alliance for the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections.”

Earlier, in May this year, the AIADMK had taken action against party leader Nilofer Kafeel. A third senior Muslim year, Mohammed Jan, died last March.

“These were leaders who ensured the minorities backed the AIADMK when Jayalalithaa was alive. However, things have changed since Palaniswami became CM,” said a leader, known to be a Raajhaa supporter.

Under Palaniswami, who has gradually acquired supremacy in the AIADMK since Jayalithaa’s death, the party has grown closer to the BJP. In fact, this association with the Centre was one of the reasons blamed for the AIADMK’s loss in the recent Assembly elections.

The Palaniswami group is rivalled by Paneerselvam’s, who is believed to be more aligned with Sasikala, Jayalithaa’s close confidante who has been trying to retake control of the AIADMK since her release from jail. Sources said Paneerselvam had opposed the action against Raajhaa, taken ahead of the AIADMK executive council meeting Wednesday.

At the meeting, the AIADMK announced the appointment of Tamil Magan Hussain, a Muslim leader who was part of the MGR Mandram, as the interim presidium chairman of the party.