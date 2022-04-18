Anti-NEET Bill ‘delayed, ignored’ for long, Stalin looks at all-party meet

The Tamil Nadu government may call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of the Bill against NEET that is pending with Governor R N Ravi for more than 200 days, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Ravi had returned the Bill once and the government sent it back again, Stalin said. The Bill is since pending for nearly 70 days, he pointed out.

Noting that a Bill that was unanimously passed by the Assembly is lying idle for over 210 days at the Raj Bhavan, Stalin said, “It is delayed…ignored…”

In such a scenario, he said in the Assembly today, “we cannot afford to attend a tea party organised at the same Raj Bhavan campus, because attending that would be an insult to people of Tamil Nadu; an insult to the constitutional values of the Assembly.”

Stalin was referring to a government decision last week to boycott events, including a tea party organised by the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

Stalin said he also wrote to Governor Ravi explaining all these. “We have no personal issues with him,” he said. “More precisely, there are absolutely no personal issues between me and Governor Ravi…our relationship is very cordial. He praised us a lot for governance. Basically, he is a friendly man who gives us respect, and we also give him due respect.”

These, he said, are “values and traditions we have been keeping in this state for decades”.

However, Stalin added, he places interests of the state above all this. “So, as a Governor he should forward the anti-NEET Bill to the President of India. Delaying that is not in the interests of the state. He is not sending it to the President, which means he is insulting not only me but the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“The single agenda before me is to protect the interests of the state and serve the people. I wouldn’t think twice to do anything for the benefit of people, even at the cost of losing the respect or kudos I have been receiving so far,” Stalin said.

He said there were unconfirmed reports that Ravi had finally sent the files about the Bill to the President. “If not, we will take further decisions by calling an all-party meeting, if required,” he said.